Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals his first crush from Bollywood and it’s not Palak Tiwari

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut in Bollywood. In his first ever interview to Filmfare, Ibrahim touched upon many things, ranging from criticism on his debut film Nadaaniyan, nepotism debate and his favourites from the industry. Ibrahim revealed his first crush was his father's co-star Deepika Padukone from Love Aaj Kal days.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's crush Talking about growing up with famous parents, Ibrahim said, “I don’t know. I was quite young when I realised that they’re famous. I remember I was like seven or eight years old. My dad was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in the UK. What a movie! And I was like, wow. Deepika Padukone. That’s when I had my first crush ever. I was so small and I was obsessed with her. I was like I want to see Deepika. And that’s when I realised my dad is a big actor. Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him.”

While he revealed his crush from the industry, Ibrahim also commented on his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari. Clearing the air for the first time, he called her ‘just friend.’

Ibrahim Ali Khan: I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor Ibrahim also revealed Ranbir Kapoor is his favourite actor, so much so, he is his role model

“Earlier there was no social media. You wouldn’t see stars in public. There was limited exposure to Hollywood. The audience would go to the theatres and they would die to see all these stars. I want to be like that. I enjoy being out there as well. But I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor. He’s not on social media. He’s kind of low-key. Saif Ali Khan, my beloved father... he’s also like that,” Ibrahim shared.

He recalled the time after the success of Student Of The Year which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. He said, “In 2012, Student Of The Year released. And all the people of my age, older to me or younger to me, anyone who wanted to be an actor wanted to do a movie like that. Varun Dhawan is phenomenal. I watched Main Tera Hero after Student Of The Year and thought, this is the kind of hero I want to be. And Ranbir Kapoor, my favourite actor.”

