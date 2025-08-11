Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Sarzameen' co-star gets brutally honest about his acting: 'He needs to have some...'

Actor Piloo Vidyarthi has shared her disappointment after learning that a large portion of her role in ‘Sarzameen’, directed by Kayoze Irani, was removed from the final cut of the film.

‘Sarzameen’ actor says Ibrahim ‘needs to have depth’ Speaking to News18, Piloo reflected on the performance of rookie actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. While she praised his kind nature, she noted that he still has a long way to go in terms of acting depth.

“Acting depends on your life experiences—how you have lived your life," she reflected. “He was very nice to me, clicked photos. But I think he needs to have some depth. Star kids are also under a lot of pressure to live up to their parents. And Ibrahim comes from a family of big achievers. They have seen attention since forever. No one is bad," she said.

‘Sarzameen’ actor on her role being reduced in the final film In the same interview, Piloo revealed that nearly 80% of her scenes were left out. “They didn’t retain even 20% of what was shot,” she said. “I was disappointed, so I’m not promoting the film. Yes, we can talk about it since it has released, but I wasn’t used at all.”

She also commented on the film’s structure and direction. “The makers have gone wrong somewhere because the director struggled to piece together the narrative,” she said. “Beech mein main phas gayi hoon, na sar hai na zameen hai,” she added, using a Hindi phrase that means she felt stuck and confused by the end result.

Piloo, who had prepared seriously for her part, added that it was upsetting to see her efforts reduced to almost nothing. “These things happen in our journey, so that’s okay. But yes, it’s disappointing when you prepare for a role, and it’s reduced to nothing.”