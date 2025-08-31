'Ice Age 6' gets a new title, release date. Here's what we know

Disney has officially announced the sixth film in the beloved Ice Age franchise. Titled ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’, the film will arrive in cinemas on February 5, 2027.

Ice Age 6 gets a new name and a release date The announcement was made on Saturday via Disney’s official Instagram account. A picture revealing the film’s title was posted with the caption:

"Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @disneyd23! Coming to theatres on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World! (sic)"

Although plot details remain limited, the caption hints at an exciting new journey for the familiar herd of characters, as they explore dangerous and unfamiliar lands known as the Lost World.

About the Ice Age franchise The Ice Age series began in 2002, created by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney). It quickly became a favourite among families worldwide, known for its humour, heart, and lovable characters.

The original film followed a woolly mammoth named Manny, a sloth called Sid, and a saber-toothed tiger named Diego, as they tried to return a human baby to its tribe. Along the way, they formed a close-knit herd and have since starred in a series of adventures spanning millions of years.

The franchise includes:

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

There have also been several spin-offs and short films, including 2022's The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which was released on Disney+.

The films have been praised for their animation and comedic timing, especially the running gag involving Scrat, the acorn-obsessed saber-toothed squirrel whose misadventures often cause massive changes to the planet.