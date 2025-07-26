ICW: 'Kaafi late nahi hogaya,' hilariously says Akshay Kumar as he closes Falguni Shane Peacocks show past his usual bedtime

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known for leading a disciplined lifestyle, which mainly includes hitting the bed early and waking up at 4 am in the morning.

However, sometimes, due to work commitments, his "early sleep and wake-up routine" gets hampered. Friday night was one of those rare days when Khiladi Kumar stayed up late. He had no qualms about it as he was in his hometown, Delhi, for ace designers Falguni Shane Peacock's special show at India Couture Week 2025.

After walking the ramp for the designers, Akshay briefly spoke with media around 11 pm on Friday night, joking about closing the show past his usual bedtime.

"Well, thank you very much. Main Hindi mein bolunga. Aap sabhi logo ka bhaut bhaut dhanyawad, jitne bhi yahan log aaye, aur media. (Looking at his watch) Kaafi late nahi ho gaya hai?" Akshay quipped, leaving members of the media in splits.

The 'Kesari' star was in full candid mode. When one of the shutterbugs said, "Dilli mein chalta hai sir", Akshay, with a touch of humour, responded, "Tabhi Haal dekh tera."

Akshay returned to the runway after many years, but his comeback was definitely worth the wait.

Dressed in an ivory bandhgala sherwani, Akshay looked handsome as he exuded desi swag with his showstopper look. His black sunglasses and silver juti elevated his traditional look, echoing with designers' offering Raj Mahal Bijoux - The Palace of Jewels.

On making his comeback to runway after 12 years, Akshay expressed, "Actually, after a long time I'm doing this walk, ramp walk. Mujhe yaad hai, aaj se kariban 12 saal pehle, maine phir ek baar ramp walk kiya tha, maine inhi ke saath kiya tha. And it's been an honour doing that."

Akshay also lauded designers, models and the entire team for their relentless efforts that go behind conducting one show.

He added, "I have enjoyed each and every bit of it. Specially, maine dekha hai ki kitna hard-work jaata hai ek show karne ke liye, organise karne ke liye aur 25 minute ke andar poora ka poora khatam ho jaata hai. Log itna saj dhaj ke aate hain aur 25 minute ke andar poora show khatam ho jaata hai. But, I just want to tell you that Shane and Falguni, the way they present themselves in such an international way, I think they have made India so proud."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen soon in Priyadarshan's film 'Bhooth Bangla'. He also has 'Haiwaan' and 'Hera Pheri 3' in pipeline with ace director Priyadarshan. (ANI)