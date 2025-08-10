‘I’d love you to...': Donald Trump asked THIS Oscar-winning actress out on a date on the day she got divorced

Back in the day, US President Donald Trump had asked Oscar-winner Emma Thompson out on a dinner date on the day she divorced her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh.
Recalling the incident, she shared the story at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday. The “Harry Potter” said she was in her trailer during the shoot of “Primary Colors” when she received a call from Trump.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.