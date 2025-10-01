Idli Kadai OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush’s latest family entertainer online

Dhanush is back on the big screen with Idli Kadai, his second release of 2025 after Kuberaa. The family drama, which also stars Nithya Menen, hit theatres on October 1. Interestingly, this marks Nithya’s second outing of the year as well, following Thalaivan Thalaivii with Vijay Sethupathi.

Not just the lead actor, Dhanush has also worn multiple hats for this project—writing, directing, and co-producing Idli Kadai under his banner Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures. The film has been praised for its simple yet heartwarming narrative, striking a chord with both critics and audiences.

Box office buzz and music launch Idli Kadai opened with strong advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹3.91 crore from pre-sales by Tuesday, with Tamil and Telugu bookings contributing ₹1.67 crore.

On the music front, Saregama holds the audio rights. The first single Enna Sugam was launched on Dhanush’s birthday, July 27, followed by Enjaami Thandhaane on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27). The full audio album was unveiled on September 14, adding to the film’s festive build-up.

Idli Kadai OTT release: Streaming details While the makers have yet to make an official announcement, reports by TOI and Deccan Chronicle suggest that Netflix has acquired the film’s digital rights for a whopping ₹45 crore. If true, Idli Kadai is expected to arrive on the platform in November, four weeks after its theatrical run. Fans will, however, have to wait for a formal confirmation from the team.

Storyline and cast Dhanush’s 52nd acting venture and fourth directorial, Idli Kadai is set in a rustic village backdrop. The story follows Murugan (Dhanush), who helps run his father’s traditional idli shop. Torn between preserving his family’s legacy and pursuing modern ambitions, Murugan takes up a corporate job, only to face betrayal and eventually return to his roots.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, and Parthiban. After their successful collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush and Nithya’s reunion is one of the film’s biggest highlights. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.