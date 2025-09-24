‘If anyone is to blame...’: Salman Khan opens up about his past relationships at Kajol-Twinkle's new show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose personal life has always been of national interest, just spilled the beans on his past relationships and why he never got married.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are set to share the screen decades after their iconic Amar-Prem duo at Amazon Prime's new show, Two Much, with Kajol and Twinkle.

The show will premiere on the OTT platform on Thursday, September 25. Laughter and throwbacks at the show quickly spiralled into heartfelt revelations.

Here's what Salman Khan said: Salman Khan said that he is the one to blame for his failed relationships and revealed his wish to embrace fatherhood.

“Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame,” the actor said.

“When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that,” he added, slipping in a candid peek into his past relationships.

Salman Khan also expressed his desire to have a child: “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” He continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

‘Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar’: Aamir Khan At the show, Aamir Khan admitted that he was judgmental towards Salman initially, especially during the filming of Andaz Apna Apna. He revealed that he and Salman bonded only after Salman visited his place for dinner.

Aamir said he was going through a divorce with his then-wife, Reena, when Salman had come over for dinner. “…that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly.”

"Before that, I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna),” he shared.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar reveals he could marry Twinkle Khanna because of Aamir Khan