'If Kashmir Files can exist, why is Satluj chosen?': Writer Niren Bhatt questions film's removal

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to deepen after the film's co-writer, Niren Bhatt, questioned the alleged "anti-India" narrative around the project and criticised what he described as a lack of transparency over its removal from streaming platform ZEE5.

The Honey Trehan directorial, originally titled Panjab '95, quietly premiered on ZEE5 on Friday after spending nearly four years in a censorship battle. However, the film was removed from the platform less than two days later, with ZEE5 saying only that it was unavailable "in light of the current developments" without elaborating further.

In an interview with Variety India, Bhatt, who co-wrote the film with Utsav Maitra and director Honey Trehan, said the makers have received little clarity about the objections to the film.

'There Is Pin-Drop Silence' Speaking about the film's sudden removal, Bhatt said he believes there is resistance from within the establishment but criticised the absence of communication.

"I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication. For years, it has just been pure stonewalling. There is pin-drop silence from the CBFC. They will not tell us what their problem is, which parts offend them or who is making these calls. Even now, Zee5 issues a statement about 'current developments' but cannot explain what those developments actually are. If there is a problem, let us have a dialogue. But how can you have a dialogue when they just silently remove your work?" he told Variety India.

The film had previously been at the centre of a prolonged dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the makers refusing to accept the 127 cuts reportedly suggested by the board.

Government Source Cites 'Security Concerns' On Tuesday, a PTI report quoted a government source as saying that Satluj was removed from the streaming platform due to "security concerns."

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take the film down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines," the official told PTI.

The streaming platform has not publicly elaborated on what it meant by the "current developments" mentioned in its statement announcing the film's removal.

'Anti-India' Argument 'Simply Does Not Hold' Bhatt also responded to a separate NDTV report that said there were concerns within the administration that the film could be used by "anti-India" elements as propaganda.

Rejecting that reasoning, the writer argued that similar concerns had not been raised about other politically sensitive films.

"That argument simply does not hold. If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labelled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense," he said.

About Satluj Originally titled Panjab '95, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank clerk who became one of Punjab's most prominent human rights campaigners after investigating the alleged cremation of around 25,000 unidentified bodies in the state between 1984 and 1994.

Diljit Dosanjh plays Khalra in the film, which is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of MacGuffin Pictures and RSVP.

The cast also includes Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.