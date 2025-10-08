'If my work can inspire even one person, I call it big achievement': Neena Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Bollywood actress Neena Gupta participated in a session titled 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland' on the second day of the silver jubilee celebrations of FICCI Frame in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the event, Neena Gupta opened up about her fans' reactions to her work in the film industry.

While talking to ANI, Neena Gupta said, "I met a lady who complimented me that I inspire her. If my work and words can inspire even one person, then I believe it is the greatest achievement of my life. I get such compliments from people across age groups."

"I get very touched and happy when I recieve such compliments," added Neena Gupta.

The actress will be next seen in the films 'Vadh 2' and 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis graced the inaugural ceremony of FCCI Frames 2025, the Annual Convention on Business of Media and Entertainment, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a light-hearted yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister.

During their appearance at the event, CM Fadnavis reflected on the Indian film industry, speaking at length about his personal experience, the development of the film ecosystem, and more.

He also emphasised the need to bring more films to create awareness about "digital warfare."

In response to Akshay Kumar's question about a film that inspired him, the Maharashtra CM named Anil Kapoor starrer 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

"The film not only affected me a lot but also caused me a lot of troubles. In the film, Anil Kapoor does so many things as a CM in a single day. Today, when I got to this place, people ask me to work like Nayak. The film did the job of setting a benchmark. I also feel that films have shaped my emotions and feelings and helped me stay true to myself," Fadnavis said.