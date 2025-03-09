A day after the “reunion” of former lovers Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 became a hot topic on the Internet, the Kabir Singh actor said it was “nothing new, totally normal”.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, once among Bollywood's most loved couples, were captured hugging and chatting on Saturday in a rare interaction after their breakup.

Fans were surprised and shocked to see ‘Geet’ and ‘Aditya’, their beloved characters from Jab We Met, together after years of their highly publicised break up.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share rare hug, burry the hatchet at IIFA 2025

Speaking about his brief meeting with Kareena, Shahid Kapoor said, “For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us.”

“If people felt nice, it's nice,” he added, referring to the fans.

Watch the video here:

Kareena and Shahid's relationship Kareena and Shahid for a long time during their initial years in Bollywood around the late 2000s. They were paired opposite in films like Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. However, they broke up right before beginning the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.

Later, Kareena began dating Saif Ali Khan and got married in 2012. They are parents to two sons-- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Shahid tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Misha, after a year of their wedding. Two more years later, they had their son, Zain Kapoor.

Also Read | Jubilee: Kareena Kapoor Khan on 25 years in film

IIFA awards 2025 Meanwhile, the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The festivities began on Saturday. Kareena is scheduled to perform at the main event, and will reportedly pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 100 years in the industry.