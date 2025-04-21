If pushing around breaking set property...: Abhinav Shukla takes a jab at Azim Riaz, tells him to chill out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The drama between television personalities Abhinav Shukla and Asim Riaz seems far from over. Just a day after Asim accused Abhinav of "seeking sympathy" on social media, Abhinav appears to have hit back with a sharp response.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the actor posted a lengthy note that seems to be aimed directly at Asim, referencing his "aggressive" behaviour and reality show conduct.

"Yo, what's up, yo! He knows me well, yo!!! ... But he just made one punctuation mistake! 'Or' nahi, 'and'. 'I STAND TALL & STAY SILENT.' That's why no reality show could force me to become a constantly cribbing, aggressive, and abusive loudmouth! Character over content. If pushing around and breaking set property is the best one can achieve with muscles built by lifting, I am not impressed! Try MMA, play for the Nation! Anyway, chill OUT YO!" his note on Instagram read.

For those unaware, Abhinav, on Sunday, shared that he had reportedly received a death threat from a social media user who claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat followed a verbal argument between his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the show 'Battleground.'

According to screenshots and videos shared by Shukla on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the threat message was sent from a profile under the name Ankush Gupta. The message warned Shukla of harm and made a chilling reference to the attack on Salman Khan's residence.

"I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the message read in Hindi.

"Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim," it further read.

Hours after Abhinav went public with the threat, Asim took to Instagram Stories asking him to stop "fishing for sympathy" and claimed the internet is full of fake comments and IDs.