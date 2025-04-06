If you have passion for acting, then follow it with full heart and honesty: Rajkummar Rao at Haryana Film Festival 2025

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao praised the Haryana Film Festival 2025 for empowering young talents to pursue careers in the film industry during his address at its inaugural ceremony on Saturday. He advised the young talent to pursue acting with full heart and honesty, if passionate.

Advertisement

The actor was invited as a chief guest at the event, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saimi. After the festival's inauguration, the 'Stree' actor opened up about his love for the city of Rohtak, which is his dear friend and actor Jaideep Ahlawat's hometown.

"I have come to Rohtak for the first time. I have crossed it several times but stopped here for the first time. It is my FTII classmate and friend Jaideep Ahlawat's city. He tells me a lot about this city, and I tell him of Gurugram. I am very happy that the Haryana Film Festival is being organised in 2025." said Rajkummar Rao.

The actor also advised the young talents to follow their passion for acting with honesty and hard work. He attributed himself as an example to prove that working with passion for the art form leads to success in the film industry.

Advertisement

"If you have passion for acting, direction, camera, editing, sound, screenwriting and others, then follow it. If it is a hobby, then keep it like that. But if you genuinely want to pursue it then work with your full heart and honesty. Example is in front of you." said Rao.

Reflecting on his own journey, Rajkummar Rao shared that when he began, there were no such opportunities. He urged today's youth to seize the moment and make the most of these incredible initiatives.

"While I was growing up there were no opportunities. Now, there are a lot of opportunities here. There is a lot of talent in the nation. Like the minister said, there is no need for the industry to go out; we have a lot of talent, and everyone is coming into our industry, and it's true. I am from the industry and I know it." Rao added.

Advertisement