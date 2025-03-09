Bollywood gathered in Jaipur to celebrate the silver jubilee of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The event, scheduled for March 8 and 9, will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 honoured the best films and series released across Indian OTT platforms in 2024.

As the ongoing 25th edition of IIFA enters its second and final day, let's take a look at the OTT movies and web series which won awards on March 8 in the award show's digital edition– The IIFA Digital Awards 2025:

IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Films category Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Series category Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi

Best Story (Original): Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar for Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Best Docu-Series/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Ishq Hai for Mismatched Season 3

