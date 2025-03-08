IIFA Awards 2025: Date, timings, nominations and where to watch celebrated award show LIVE

The prestigious IIFA, International Indian Film Academy Awards, has returned for its 25th edition, completing its silver jubilee. The award function has already begun with the attendance of several A-listers from Bollywood.

25th IIFA Awards 2025 This year, the 25th IIFA Awards 2025, is taking place at Jaipur, Rajasthan. While Saturday marked the IIFA 2025 press conference with the media, the main event is scheduled for Sunday.

This year's award show will be hosted by actor Kartik Aaryan. Aparkshati Khurana will be in charge of the IIFA Digital Awards. Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar will also take care of hosting duties.

25th IIFA Awards 2025 date and time The IIFA Awards 20205 will take place on March 8th and announced the Digital Awards. On March 9th, the main event will take place. The venue is the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC).

How to watch 25th IIFA Awards 2025 While IIFA Awards will be streamed later, the live event can be attended by anyone with a valid ticket. Currently, its official partner, Zomato is offering IIFA 2025 tickets.

The prices of IIFA tickets vary from ₹3,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. However, most have already sold out. Gates open at 6 pm.

Celebs at 25th IIFA Awards 2025 Several Bollywood celebrities, industry executives, and filmmakers have already reached the venue for the two-day event.

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar marked his attendance at the media interaction. He joined Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along and State Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari to plant a sapling under the Challenge for Green campaign during the inauguration ceremony of IIFA, at RICO Campus in Jaipur.

This year's event will have a special celebration for the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also attend the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to perform on Sunday. She will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100 years in cinema at the awards show.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has already reached Jaipur for the event. Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Mika Singh were snapped at the venue.

IIFA 2025 full nominations list

This year's main IIFA 2025 nominations are:

Best Picture Laapataa Ladies

Kill

Article 370

Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank

Shaitaan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Director Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Siddharth Anand (Fighter)

Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370)

Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Actor in leading role (Female) Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Best Actor in leading role (Male) Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)

Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Abhishek A Bachchan (I Want To Talk)

Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)

Best Actor in supporting role (Female) Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Priyamani (Article 370)

Jyotika (Srikanth)

Best Actor in supporting role (Male) Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein)

Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)

Best Actor in a negative role Raghav Juyal (Kill)

R. Madhavan (Shaitaan)

Gajraj Rao (Maidaan)

Vivek Gomber (Jigra)