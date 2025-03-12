IIFA Awards 2025: When and where to watch the award show on TV

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 marked its silver jubilee celebration with its 25th edition which took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The star-studded, two-day event, was scheduled on March 8 and 9, bringing together several A-listers of Indian cinema. If you missed the live event, here’s your chance to catch all the action on TV.

This year's IIFA Award featured some big performances from Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans with his extravagant performance. Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her grandfather and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on 100 years in cinema.

When and where to watch IIFA Awards? Those who could not reach Jaipur to watch the award show live, can now watch IIFA Awards from the comfort of their homes. IIFA Awards will be broadcast on Zee TV at 8 PM on March 16.

Announcing the same, the channel dropped a teaser video. Their post read, “With glam, fam and sass, IIFA Awards 2025 is set to dazzle! Are you ready to celebrate 25 years of IIFA? Watch IIFA Awards 2025 on March 16th, Sunday, at 8 PM, only on #ZeeTV.”

IIFA Awards winner Meanwhile, this year marked a big win for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. The film won 10 awards, including Nitanshi Goel for Best Actress, Best Picture and Best Director.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Raghav Juyal won the Best Performance in a Negative Role for Kill, and Ravi Kishan fetched the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Laapataa Ladies.

The show also honoured filmmaker Rakesh Roshan with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award for his significant contributions to the film industry over the years.

On the other hand, the IIFA Digital Awards took place on March 8. Hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana, the event saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.