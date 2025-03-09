IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and the third season of web series ‘Panchayat’ emerged as the top winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025.

The series and the show both won big at the inaugural digital version of the award show that was hosted in Jaipur this year.

Imtiaz Ali also won the Best Director (Film) award for Amar Singh Chamkila.

Prime Video's ‘Panchayat Season 3' was the night’s biggest winner, winning the Best Series award.

Lead actor Jitendra Kumar won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male), while Deepak Kumar Mishra took home the prize for Best Direction.

Faisal Malik, who plays the fan-favourite character Prahlad Cha in "Panchayat", was awarded in the Best Supporting Performance (Male) category.

Here is the full list of IIFA Digital Awards 2025 winners:

Best Film Amar Singh Chamkila - Mohit Choudhary, Select Media, Saregama, Netflix

Best Director (Film) Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Vikrant Massey - Sector 36

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Kriti Sanon - Do Patti

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Deepak Dobriyal - Sector 36

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Anupriya Goenka - Berlin

Best Original Story Kanika Dhillon - Do Patti

Best Series Panchayat Season 3 - TVF, Prime Video

Best Director (Series) Deepak Kumar Mishra - Panchayat Season 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Shreya Chaudhary - Bandish Bandits Season 2

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Jitendra Kumar - Panchayat Season 3

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Sanjeeda Sheikh - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Faisal Malik - Panchayat Season 3

Best Original Story Puneet Batra, Arunabh Kumar -Kota Factory Season 3

Best Title Track (Series/Show/Film/documentary) - Music Anurag Saikia for ‘Ishq Hai’ from Mismatched Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non scripted series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives - Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, Manu Maharshi, Netflix