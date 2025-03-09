IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Panchayat Season 3 wins big, Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila shines; full list of winners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and the third season of web series ‘Panchayat’ emerged as the top winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025.
The series and the show both won big at the inaugural digital version of the award show that was hosted in Jaipur this year.
Imtiaz Ali also won the Best Director (Film) award for Amar Singh Chamkila.
Prime Video's ‘Panchayat Season 3' was the night’s biggest winner, winning the Best Series award.
Lead actor Jitendra Kumar won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male), while Deepak Kumar Mishra took home the prize for Best Direction.
Faisal Malik, who plays the fan-favourite character Prahlad Cha in "Panchayat", was awarded in the Best Supporting Performance (Male) category.
Here is the full list of IIFA Digital Awards 2025 winners:
Amar Singh Chamkila - Mohit Choudhary, Select Media, Saregama, Netflix
Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila
Vikrant Massey - Sector 36
Kriti Sanon - Do Patti
Anupriya Goenka - Berlin
Kanika Dhillon - Do Patti
Panchayat Season 3 - TVF, Prime Video
Deepak Kumar Mishra - Panchayat Season 3
Shreya Chaudhary - Bandish Bandits Season 2
Jitendra Kumar - Panchayat Season 3
Sanjeeda Sheikh - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Faisal Malik - Panchayat Season 3
Puneet Batra, Arunabh Kumar -Kota Factory Season 3
Anurag Saikia for ‘Ishq Hai’ from Mismatched Season 3
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives - Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig, Manu Maharshi, Netflix
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous - Sikhya Entertainment, Netflix