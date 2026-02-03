Ikka First Look Out: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna team up once again, netizens say ‘Rehman Dakait is back’

Netflix has released the first look teaser for its upcoming film Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, and the internet is buzzing with reactions.

Ikka first look out The one-minute teaser hints at a tense courtroom drama driven by a powerful face-off between the two seasoned actors. Fans have responded enthusiastically online, praising the performances and drawing comparisons to earlier iconic roles the actors have played.

The teaser opens with a dramatic courtroom scene that lays the foundation for what appears to be a gritty legal battle. In a post on Instagram, Netflix shared a short synopsis that captures the central conflict: “Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka?” (sic).

Another line, from the YouTube synopsis, reads “Guilty until proven innocent. But will the law find a loophole? Celebrated defense lawyer, Sikandar Mehra, makes the ultimate moral choice” (sic).

This sets the tone for a courtroom drama where legal strategy, personal loyalties, and ethical boundaries will be pushed to the edge.

Cast and Characters The film brings together an impressive ensemble cast. Sunny Deol is cast as a fierce lawyer, reportedly named Sikandar Mehra, suggesting a return to intense, justice-driven characters reminiscent of his past legal dramas such as Damini.

Akshaye Khanna appears in a strong role on the opposite side of the courtroom, captured on camera in a subdued yet striking presence that has stirred fan comparisons. Other stars in the line-up include Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, all of whom play significant roles in the unfolding drama.

The collaboration between Deol and Khanna is significant. The duo last shared screen space in the 1997 blockbuster Border, and fans are excited to see them together again after nearly three decades. Their reunion has been widely highlighted in entertainment coverage, with many recalling their chemistry from that earlier film.

Reactions from Social Media One of the standout aspects of the Ikka teaser’s release has been the way fans have taken to social media. Many comments focus on Akshaye Khanna’s screen presence, with several users noting that his curtain-raising look in the teaser reminds them of his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

This comparison has sparked considerable discussion online, with fans saying his “drooping shoulders” and intense gaze evoke that memorable performance once again.

Comments such as “If tara Singh meets rehman dakait (sic)” and “Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the same movie! This is going to be peak cinema (sic),” reflected the nostalgia and anticipation surrounding the pairing, especially after Border and Border 2.

A large section of the conversation, however, centred on Akshaye Khanna’s screen presence. Fans wrote, “Taking Netflix subscription only for Akshay Khanna (sic).” and “Akshay Khanna is still in Rehman Dakait mode (sic).” Others echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’m more hyped up for next Akshaye Khanna project than my next paycheck (sic).” and “Akshay Khanna has just taken a job of aura farming in every project he takes up (sic).”

Ikka is directed and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, known for his earlier film Maharaj. The screenplay and story are expected to explore legal and moral conflicts, with power struggles etched into the courtroom encounters. The production has emphasised emotional stakes as well as professional rivalries, setting up an intense narrative arc.

Release and Expectations Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Ikka, but the teaser’s launch and the strong fan reactions suggest the film will be a major part of the platform’s 2026 slate. With both Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna boasting loyal fan bases, the film’s performance on release will be keenly watched by audiences and critics alike.