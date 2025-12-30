Ikkis: Bobby-Sunny Deol look emotional, Salman Khan, Rekha and others attend Dharmendra's last film screening

Late actor Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis is all set to release on the New Year. Ahead of its release, a special screening of Ikkis was held in Mumbai on Monday. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including the Deol family.

Ikkis special screening Sunny Deol arrived at the screening venue, seemingly emotional, yet he went on to pose cheerfully for the cameras. He stood beside the film poster featuring his father.

Bobby Deol was snapped reaching for the screening with his family. He came with his wife, Tanya, and son, Aryaman. He was also joined by his cousin, actor Abhay Deol.

Actor Salman Khan, who shared close ties with Dharmendra and his sons, attended the screening with heavy security. Several videos of him from the screening have gone viral. In them, Khan is seen being surrounded by several security personnel. He also went on to pose in front of the poster with Dharmendra's photo.

Veteran actor Rekha looked stunning as ever at the event. She wore a saree and posed in front of the film posters.

Jeetendra was also among the attendees of the event.

Tabu had an informal reunion with her Chachi 420 co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, at the event. In the film, Shaikh played the role of Tabu's daughter.

Others at the event were Lulia Vantur, Manish Malhotra, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Randeep Hooda, among others.

From the film team, lead actors Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda made a splash at the screening.

For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is the son of Sweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, which means he is the only grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Alka Bhatia, making her the niece of Akshay Kumar.

Apart from Bhatia and Nanda, actor Jaideep Ahlawat also attended the screening. He is a part of the film in a key role.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis marks the last onscreen presence of Dharmendra.

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November. He was 89.

Dharmendra wasn't well during Ikkis Talking about Dharmendra, Sriram Raghavan recently revealed Dharmendra's association with the upcoming war biopic. He told news agency ANI that Dharmendra was already unwell during the final dubbing of the film in October.

Raghavan shared, "I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He did watch the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn't happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have."