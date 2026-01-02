Ikkis box office collection day 1: Dharmendra-Agastya Nanda's film secures fewer screens than Dhurandhar, mints ₹7 cr

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Late actor Dharmendra's posthumous release, Ikkis finally made its theatrical debut on the new year. The film is led by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The war drama is clashing with Aditya Dhar's hit, Dhurandhar, at the box office.

Ikkis box office collection day 1 According to the industry tracker, Ikkis made its debut in theatres with a modest earning of ₹7 crore net on day 1.

Advertisement

Ekkis registered an overall occupancy of 31.94% on Thursday, day 1. The film saw an average turnout throughout the day, starting with morning shows at 12.09%. But footfalls picked up as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded 35.29% occupancy, while evening shows performed the best at 46.77%. Night shows were at 33.62% occupancy.

Ikkis vs Dhurandhar In comparison, Dhurandhar, which was in its 28th day of release, continued its stronger hold. The film witnessed14.31% occupancy in morning shows, but surged significantly in the afternoon (48.54%) and evening (49.11%) slots, outperforming Ekkis. Even night shows drew a decent 29.75% occupancy.

Not just the occupancy rate and earnings, Dhurandhar outperformed Ikkis in terms of show counts as well.

Dhurandhar grabs more screens than Ikkis Ekkis opened with a moderate screen presence across metro cities, with the highest show counts in the Delhi NCR region (632 shows) and Mumbai (432 shows). Ahmedabad had 308 shows, while Pune (175) and Hyderabad (133) also saw decent allocations for the first day. However, despite this spread, the film registered relatively lower occupancy in regions like Surat (182 shows, 6.50% overall) and Ahmedabad (14.25% overall).

Advertisement

Comparatively, southern markets like Chennai (32 shows) and Bengaluru (136 shows) had stronger occupancies owing to limited screenings of the film.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar, even on Day 28, continued to dominate the theatres with its show count and market penetration. The film had its highest screening in the Delhi NCR region with 920 shows and 652 in Mumbai, beating Ekkis in both circuits. Dhurandhar in Pune (318 shows), Bengaluru (306) and Ahmedabad (402) also performed better than the Agastya Nanda film.

Despite being in its fourth week, Dhurandhar maintained solid occupancies across Bengaluru (56.25%), Chennai (60%), and Kolkata (44.50%).

About Ikkis Ikkis is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. It is based on the life of Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

Advertisement

Watch trailer:

The film also serves as the final films of the late Asrani. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepak Dobriyal.