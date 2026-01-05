Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Sriram Raghavan’s war drama sees sharp weekday drop after modest weekend

Ikkis, the patriotic war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and headlined by Agastya Nanda alongside veteran actor Dharmendra in his final screen role, has completed its first five days at the Indian box office with modest returns amid continued competition from Dhurandhar and other releases.

Ikkis day 5 box office collection Industry trackers show that Ikkis registered a total of approximately ₹20.3 crore in net collections in India over its first five days of release. This performance reflects a relatively strong start on launch day, a steady weekend, but a sharp decline as the first working day after the weekend took effect.

Day-wise figures indicate that Ikkis earned around ₹4.65 crore on Saturday, its third day, registering a growth of about 32.9 per cent compared with Friday. On Sunday, the film continued with a slight uptick, collecting approximately ₹5 crore. However, on Monday — its fifth day — the collection dipped markedly to roughly ₹0.8 crore, signalling the typical weekday slump after the opening weekend.

The film, which opened on 1 January 2026 across more than 4,000 screens nationwide, tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra.

Theatre Occupancy in First Five Days Occupancy levels on day five remained low, with morning shows filling around 4.78 per cent of available seats, afternoon and evening shows marginally better at 8.58 per cent and 11.21 per cent respectively, and no significant turnout reported for night shows.

These figures suggest limited weekday traction despite the film’s emotional narrative and notable cast.

The film’s overall weekend performance, while moderate, drew attention given Ikkis had to carve out its audience in the shadow of Dhurandhar, which has continued to dominate screens since its early December release. Exhibitors reportedly even reduced show counts for some competing films to accommodate Ikkis screenings, acknowledging the latter’s special significance as Dharmendra’s final cinematic appearance.

More about the film Ikkis centres on the life and sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, whose indomitable bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The title itself is a reference to his age at the time of his death. Agastya Nanda, making his big screen Bollywood debut, portrays Khetarpal, while Dharmendra appears as his father in an emotionally charged performance.

The film’s release and subject matter have attracted significant media attention and public interest, particularly due to the legacy of Dharmendra and the emotional weight of its real-life inspiration. Audiences and commentators have noted the film’s heartfelt tone and strong performances, even as Ikkis competes with other high-profile releases in a crowded box office environment.