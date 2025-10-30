Ikkis movie trailer: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note while social media hails Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal

Amitabh Bachchan has praised his grandson, Agastya Nanda, for his performance in the upcoming Bollywood war drama, Ikkis. Agastya is the son of Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, and businessman Nikkhil Nanda.

“Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born. Few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World,” Bachchan wrote in his blog.

“You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family,” he added.

Ikkis is an upcoming war drama, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films. The movie tells the inspiring real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Khetarpal displayed remarkable courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film features Agastya Nanda in the lead role as Arun Khetarpal, marking his first theatrical release. His debut was in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It was a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix. Nanda plays the lead in the film, which also features Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra plays Khetarpal’s grandfather in Ikkis. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Shree Bishnoi, Ekavali Khanna and Mohan Godara.

Ikkis is set to release in December 2025. Maddock Films, known for producing blockbusters in the horror-comedy genre, has recently shifted to war dramas.

This year, four war dramas have already been produced by the Bollywood production company helmed by Dinesh Vijan. In 2025, Maddock Films has already produced Sky Force, Chhaava and Tehran. Ikkis will be its fourth production in that genre.

Social media hails Agastya Nanda There have been many social media reactions, hailing Agastya Nanda’s performance in the Ikkis movie trailer.

“Maddock ne bahut badi zimmedari de di hai Agastya ko , dekhte hain kya hota hai (Maddock has entrusted Agastya with a massive responsibility. Let’s see what happens,” wrote one of them.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda to star in Sriram Raghavan film

“Agastya completely surprised everyone with his acting,” wrote another.

“A true tribute to our soldiers..Agastya nanda has chosen a good script for his entry..hope he will carry the legacy of Amitab ji..sriram raghavan has once again surprised me..respects to Dharmendar ji and Maddock films..,” posted another.

Another user wrote, “Such a good decision casting someone who actually looks like a 21-year-old.”