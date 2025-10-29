Ikkis trailer: Agastya Nanda plays war hero Arun Khetarpal in upcoming film, reminds netizens of Abhishek Bachchan

The trailer of the upcoming film Ikkis was released on Wednesday. Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra in India, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, actor Agastya Nanda, in the lead. It also features Dharmendra.

Agastya Nanda in Ikkis trailer In the trailer, Agastya Nanda is seen as the war hero. It opens with Nanda promising that his regiment will be the one bagging the next Param Vir Chakra. He goes on to push himself, dedicating two extra hours of training every day. He finally gets a chance to show his love for the nation when war is declared between India and Pakistan.

Amid the tense situation, the trailer also gives a brief glimpse of his budding romance.

Before leaving for the war, his mother tells him to fight with the courage of a lion on the battlefield. Veteran actor Dharmendra essays the role of Khetarpal’s grandfather as he narrates stories of bravery from his own past. He shares how his grandson grew up being inspired by him.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is also a part of the film as a Pakistani army officer. He is seen acknowledging Khetarpal’s legacy. Towards the end, Agastya Nanda is seen fighting till his last breath in his tank. The trailer ends with Nanda revealing he is only 21 years old (Ikkis).

Ikkis, by National Award–winning director Sriram Raghavan, is helmed by Maddock Films.

Watch:

Netizens react to Ikkis trailer The trailer has received a warm response from the netizens. Many were reminded of Abhishek Bachchan after watching Agastya Nanda.

A user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “This is how patriotic films should be made… Pure Army patriotism emotions… Pure cinema… No propaganda, no nonsense, no Hindu Muslim drama… Not even used 'Pakistan' or 'China' word… Hope audience support this film too (sic).”

“Don’t know why the voice giving the Junior Bachchan vibes (sic),” added one user.

Yet another said, “Thank God there is no already established star in the leading role... Agatsya nailing the role... superb trailer... from sets to fight scenes, BGM, co-actors, everything is superb... all the best for movie.... Agatsya giving young Abhishek Bachchan vibes... Many many wishes to film (sic).”

“I don't know. This doesn't seem like Sriram Raghavan's forte, but let's see,” also said someone.

Ikkis will release this December.