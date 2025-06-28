Ileana D'Cruz welcomes second son ‘Keanu’ with husband Michael Dolan, reveals face in first pic

Actress Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of second child ‘Keanu Rafe Dolan’ on Saturday. Ilena, with her partner Michael Dolan, welcomed their son on June 19. Following it, warm wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

“Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19th 2025,” she shared on Instagram, adding “Our hearts are so full”, with a heart and evil eye emoji. The cute photo shows the child sleeping peacefully.

Actress Priyanka Chopra wished the parents in the comment section, stating, "Congratulations beautiful ," with clap and heart emojis.

The duo's first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1, 2023. In October, 2024, she had confirmed her second pregnancy, just months after celebrating Koa's birthday.

‘Love has to be earned’ She had shared a candid note in Instagram stories. “People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits and you will not be loved and also should not reward love to those. Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness,” Ilena said.

“And its not wrong to chase love… We just have to teach kids not to chase people for their response to our positive qualities but merely to nurture them so that people will turn to us on their own,” she added.

Ilena on Instagram

