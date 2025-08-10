'Ill be there tomorrow': Josh Broslin says he is ready to return as Thanos in Avengers: Doomsday if Russo Brothers called

Washington DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Josh Brolin recently opened up about his wish to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thanos anytime.

According to Deadline, in an interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor was asked if he would join the Avengers franchise again. "If they [the Russo Brothers] called me in London right now and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow,'" Brolin said.

Brolin played the main villain Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' He praised the Russo Brothers, who are directing the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday,' set to release in 2026. "Of course they're gonna come up with something really fun. I mean, who knows? That [Endgame] was a 10-year and a building kind of thing and that was its own bookended deal, and I don't know what they're gonna do, but I'm sure it'll be interesting."

The actor also revealed that Thanos was first meant to be just a cameo role, but it grew into a major villain role over time.

Talking about his other projects, Brolin said the script for Dune: Part Three is "super good" and gives the trilogy a strong ending. He also hinted that a new Sicario film could happen, calling it "very, very real," though he did not share more details.