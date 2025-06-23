'Im a bit of a workaholic': Jennifer Aniston on challenges of maintaining work-life balance

Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Aniston shared that she often struggles to take time out for herself amid her hectic and demanding career.

"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work," said Aniston, reported People.

"It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it," continued the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner.

"Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences," added Aniston.

According to Aniston, focusing on crafting a better work-life balance for herself is of the utmost importance.

"I'm trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work," she says, referring to her busy lifestyle as an in-demand actress in Hollywood, as reported by People.

Aniston said she plans to separate work from the rest of her life.

"I'm trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it's like, 'I'm away forever. But call me in December, I'll be back,' " she shared, reported People.

Aniston believes self-care and putting herself first in her career are more important now than ever before.