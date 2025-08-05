I’m desperate to play her: Sharon Stone on starring in Phyllis Diller in a biopic

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Sharon Stone shared a close bond with late comedian-actor Phyllis Diller and now she says she is "desperate" to star in a biopic on her.

Stone, best known for her 90s erotic thrillers "Basic Instinct", "Sliver" and "The Specialist", has built an enviable filmography over the years by starring in movies such as "Casino", "Gloria", "The Disaster Artist" and "The Laundromat".

Stone, 67, went down memory lane and recalled her bond with the late actor, who died on August 20, 2012. Stone said she told Diller about her wish to portray the comedian, who in return taught her how to laugh.

"I do want to play Phyllis Diller very, very badly. She and I were very close friends. Phyllis made little paintings for all my kids. She cooked me dinner a lot of times. That woman could cook. I told her I wanted to play her and she sat down and taught me her laugh. She made me practice her laugh," Stone told Insider in an interview.

Asked if the actor is trying to develop the film, she said, "I’m trying. You know, she didn’t hit it big until she was 49. She lived in a trailer park with five kids and her schizophrenic husband and practiced her act on women at the laundromat. It’s unbelievable."

"Yes, I’m desperate to play her," she concluded.

Diller achieved a breakthrough on Jack Paar's Tonight Show in 1958. In 1992, she was awarded the American Comedy Award for Lifetime Achievement.