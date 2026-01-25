'Im humiliated and traumatised': Mouni Roy alleges harassment at event in Karnal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy, known for her roles in popular television shows such as 'Naagin' and 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', has spoken out about an alleged incident of harassment she faced during a recent event in Karnal, Haryana.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a detailed note, writing, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents."

She alleged that the situation became uncomfortable even before she reached the stage. "As the event started and walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. "Didn't like it when I said 'sir please remove your hand'," she stated.

The actor further claimed that the harassment continued during her performance. "On stage is an even better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing lewd hand gestures, and name-calling," she wrote.

According to Mouni, when she initially tried to handle the situation calmly, the behaviour escalated. "I realised that and first politely gestured to them not to do it, to which they started throwing roses at me. It was when, mid-performance, I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn't stop even after that, and no family members or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must face. I'm humiliated, traumatised, and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour."

In another Instagram story, Mouni wrote, "We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. I wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same way with their daughters, sisters, or any family members. Shame on you!"

In another Instagram story, Mouni mentioned, "Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused them."

"I love my country, our people, our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never put up anything negative. But this. Have no words. Have no expressions or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour, "she concluded. (ANI)