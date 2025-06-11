‘I’m in love’: Elizabeth Hurley turns 60, posts photo in ‘birthday suit’; her son reacts

Elizabeth Hurley rang in her 60th birthday with a bold picture in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday, June 10.

What's so special about her birthday suit, you ask? Well, the 60-year-old actress chose to post a nude picture of herself in a grassy field with nothing but a necklace on. She carefully wrapped her legs and arms around herself as she posed for her birthday post.

In a lengthy post, Liz, who went public with her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus in April, shared that her birthday also marks her 30th year of working with Estée Lauder Companies, among other work anniversaries.

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love," she wrote.

Liz also added, "Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends and family in the world."

She shared that the picture “in my birthday suit” was taken on the afternoon of June 10.

Among the many who commented on her post was her 23-year-old son with late ex Steve Bing, Damian. “Hahahah I LOVE YOU. happy birthday mama xxx,” he wrote.

Damian also shared another post with mother-son photos on his Instagram, and wrote: “Best friend forever. happy birthday mama xxx”

Her girl clan posted birthday wishes for her.

“Congratulations, beautiful, smart, funny Elizabeth. Wishing you the best birthday. Love you,” said Heidi Klum.

While Sandy Linter said, “Happy Birthday to the most delightful, smart and beautiful you. love.”

Victoria Ekanoye said, “Hehe now you’re just mocking us mere mortals! Happy Birthday Elizabeth! Enjoy the love. Hope to see you and D soon xx”

“I love this and you! Happy birthday my beautiful friend!” Ann Caruso wrote.

Billy Cyrus, father of singer Miley Cyrus, also posted Liz on his Instagram and said, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Liz and Billy first met and formed a friendship while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise. Although they admitted to feeling a connection, the two lost touch for nearly two years after the shoot.