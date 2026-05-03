'Im in love with you, just like everybody else...': Meryl Streep praises Stanley Tucci as latter receives Hollywood Walk of Fame

Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep paid a heartfelt tribute to Stanley Tucci as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commending both his talent and character.

As per Variety, Tucci received the recognition in a rare joint ceremony alongside Emily Blunt, with several high-profile attendees including John Krasinski, Matt Damon and Dwayne Johnson present at the event.

Taking the stage, Streep reflected on her long association with Tucci, with whom she has shared screen space in films like 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Julie and Julia'.

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Her remarks combined admiration for his acting with a striking observation about his persona.

"Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality, his undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," Streep said, adding that her comment was not comparative but descriptive.

"Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality, it's just that elegance, real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance. It is sometimes harder for straight men," as quoted by Variety.

She went on to applaud Tucci's versatility and screen presence, describing him as "urbane, sly, funny," and noting that he consistently brings depth to his roles, adding,"He always finds something true and surprising in every man that he plays. He transforms character acting into leading man material," she said.

The tribute also took a personal turn, underscoring their decades-long friendship.

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"I'm in love with you, just like everybody else. It's impossible not to love Stanley Tucci," Streep said, adding, "I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner. We've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply," as quoted by Variety.

Reaffirming her admiration as a collaborator, she added, "I've adored working with Stanley... and I am ready to go again whenever you raise your elegant little finger."