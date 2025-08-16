‘I’m not afraid of anything’: Vir Das drops mic on Australian cricket team, politicians and Bollywood | Watch

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 celebrated its annual awards night on August 15. It recognised excellence in Indian cinema and streaming content from 2024–25. Among the highlights was comedian Vir Das winning the Disruptor Award.

“I want to thank IFFM and the Victorian government. You are not the first government to call me disruptive,” Vir Das said.

In his witty acceptance speech, he said he had often wondered what a “tiny random comedian” was doing at a huge film festival.

“It's like, they are your main dish, and I am your kadi patta,” he said.

Das also joked about paparazzi coverage of Bollywood celebrities' homecoming from the award ceremony. He compared it to how they would report his return.

“Aamir Khan returned home looking wonderful and refreshed with his family. Malaika Arora wore a wonderful jacket. She got into her green SUV, looking happy. Mine will say, ‘Vir Das is back’. I get described like COVID-19,” the standup comedian said.

Vir Das spoke about his long journey of 17 years, comparing it humorously to the flight time from Melbourne to Mumbai. He teased about why the Australian cricket team would look cranky after landing because of the long flight.

“Also because our team is way better than yours. I’m on a tourist visa, I'm not afraid of anything,” he quipped.

According to Vir Das, comedians do not rely on big studios or heavy budgets but only on stories and words that connect with people across the world. What makes his work disruptive, according to him, is how humour cuts through barriers of race, religion, sexuality, politics and age.

“I wish every film star here and politician would get to see what I see when you see what I see from the stage,” Das said.

When audiences laugh together, they share a common language that goes beyond differences.

“Humour is disruptive to the things that divide us," Vir Das said.

Social media reactions “You were the highlight of the award show last night, Vir. If you’re the disruptor, stability doesn’t interest me anymore,” one social media user said.

“Vir doing what Vir does best! Making people laugh, with some poignant food for thought thrown in,” posted another.