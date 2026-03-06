'Im nothing without you...': Khushi Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday wish for elder sister Janhvi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor Khushi Kapoor has penned down a heartfelt note, extending birthday wishes to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi shared a carousel of pictures, capturing the sisters' childhood memories as well as some of them as adults. The childhood pictures offer a glimpse into their early life, highlighting their playful and strong bond.

Advertisement

One of them also shows Janhvi and Khushi with their mother, the late Sridevi.

In her caption, Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I'm nothing without you and I hope I'm stuck with you in every lifetime. I love you."

Replying to the post, Janhvi wrote, "I love you the most forever."

Marking her birthday on Friday, Janhvi made a spiritual trip to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared pictures from her visit, showing her accompanied by her friends. For the occasion, Janhvi chose a simple yet beautiful traditional outfit in pink.

Advertisement

She also shared a glimpse from what appeared to be her birthday celebrations, surrounded by balloons, birthday caps and more.

"Happy birthday to meeeeeee," she wrote.

Notably, the 'Param Sundari' star visited the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple during the wee hours of Friday. She reached the temple barefoot.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actor from her fans, friends, and colleagues in the industry.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Peddi'.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. (ANI)