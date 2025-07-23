'Im obsessed with it': Director Zach Cregger on why he wants to direct Resident Evil reboot

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Director Zach Cregger opened up on his inspiration for helming a reboot version of 'Resident Evil' franchise, reported Deadline.

The film adaptation of the Capcom videogame is set to star Austin Abrams, and in a new interview, Cregger revealed why he wanted to tell this story.

Cregger is a huge fan of Resident Evil games and claims that he has played Resident Evil 4 a "hundred times" and is "obsessed" with it.

"Because I love the games. I played all of the games. I played Resident Evil 4 a hundred times through. I'm obsessed with it. And so, I just want to tell a story that feels like it's honouring the experience you get when you play the games," said Cregger to Comicbook as quoted by Deadline.

He continued, "I haven't seen the movies, that's just not my thing. But the games are my thing. That's just a playground I just love....I think the movie is going to rip. I think it's going to rip," as quoted by Deadline.

Earlier this year, Cregger attended CinemaCon, where he also provided insight into the Resident Evil film he was working on.

"There's a moment that comes in every moment of every Resident Evil game where you find yourself standing in the mouth of a dark passageway. One shot in the gun is left," he said.

"You know that something horrible is waiting for you in that darkness, that awful moment where you have to will yourself. That's something that every Resident Evil game has perfected and has kept me and millions of other players returning to the series for decades," added director Cregger as quoted by Deadline.

According to Deadline, Cregger added that his film, the reboot of the Resident Evil franchise, will follow one central protagonist from "point A to point B" as they continue their journey.