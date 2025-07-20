'Im really proud of him': Rebecca De Mornay recalls working with Tom Cruise in Risky Business

Washington DC [US], July 20 (ANI): Actress Rebecca De Mornay shared screen space with Hollywood star Tom Cruise in the 1983 coming-of-age teen comedy film 'Risky Business', written and directed by Paul Brickman. She opened up about her connection with Cruise, whom she dated for two and a half years in the 1980s, according to People.

Advertisement

"I'm really proud of him," shared the 65-year-old actress.

While discussing De Mornay and Cruise's real-life relationship, the actress previously confirmed that she and the 'Top Gun' star dated briefly after filming the movie.

Mornay compared Cruise to a "major chord" while describing herself as a "minor" chord.

"He's like, 'I am Top Gun and that's what America really wanted, and so he's fulfilled it," she said, adding, "He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is. I'm really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago filming Risky Business, and knowing what he wanted and where it is now," reported People.

"We started this together, and look what he did with it," she added.

Advertisement

Cruise began acting in the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with leading roles in Risky Business (1983) and Top Gun (1986). Cruise established himself as a star of science fiction and action films, often performing his own risky stunts. He played fictional agent Ethan Hunt in eight Mission: Impossible films, beginning with Mission: Impossible (1996) and ending with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025).