‘I'm Shah Rukh’: King Khan introduces himself to foreign media on Met Gala 2025 runway | Watch

The very-dandy Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala 2025 debut dressed in a Sabyasachi suit, a tiger sceptre and the iconic 'K' necklace to publicly acknowledge his moniker “King Khan”.

However, the Bollywood King too had to stop to introduce himself to the foreign media, moments after he was greeted by a sea of fans outside the New York City hotel.

“I am Shah Rukh,” King Khan told the journalists at the gala. They also asked him about his look for the night, which was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji.