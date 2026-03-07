'Im spoiled...': Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi finds working with child actors 'much easier' than adults

By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Fresh off a historic moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi says working with children on her award-winning debut film 'Boong' turned out to be one of the most fulfilling experiences of the project.

The Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama recently made history by becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA in the Best Children's & Family Film category at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Speaking to ANI, Devi described how working with child actors shaped her filmmaking process and brought a new sense of spontaneity and honesty to the project.

The film follows a young boy, Boong, who embarks on a journey with his best friend to find his missing father and bring him back home as a gift for his mother. Because the story is told from the perspective of a child, Devi said it felt natural that much of the film's emotional core would depend on its young performers.

"Since the film's story is about a child, it felt very natural..." Devi said while recalling the filming process.

The director worked with first-time young actors, including Gugun Kipgen, who plays the lead role of Boong. While guiding children through emotionally layered scenes could be challenging at times, Devi said the experience was ultimately deeply fulfilling.

"Working with child actors... was challenging, but also very fulfilling," she said.

For Devi, the process required a shift from the more rigid working methods often followed in mainstream film sets. Instead of relying on fixed routines, she had to constantly adapt to the natural rhythms and instincts of the young performers.

"It was a great learning process for me," she explained, adding, "I had to adapt constantly and not be stuck with one certain process of working."

The unpredictability of working with children, she added, brought a sense of excitement to the filmmaking journey.

"It was always challenging," Devi said, adding, "So it was not something routine. It was thrilling for me."

Interestingly, the experience also changed her perspective on directing actors. Devi candidly admitted that after working with children, collaborating with adults might feel different going forward.

"I'm spoiled after working with children, honestly", she said, adding, "I felt that it was much easier than working with adults."

She also noted that children often bring a level of honesty and authenticity that can be difficult to recreate through conventional acting methods.

According to Devi, this authenticity became central to the storytelling of Boong, allowing the film to portray its themes of hope, resilience and family bonds in a natural and heartfelt way.

The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, also stars Bala Hijam Ningthoujam and Angom Sanamatum.

Following its BAFTA triumph, Boong received a major re-release in Indian cinemas on March 6, 2026, introducing a wider audience to the Manipuri-language film and its child-led story.