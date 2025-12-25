Imani Smith, Lion King actor, stabbed to death, boyfriend charged with murder

Broadway actor Imani Smith, best known for playing Young Nala in Disney’s stage musical The Lion King, has died following an alleged homicide in the US, according to reports.

Citing the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey, Deadline reported that Smith was fatally stabbed on 21 December. Police in Edison, New Jersey, responded to a 911 call and found the actor with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have arrested Smith’s boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, in connection with her death. The prosecutor’s office said the two knew each other prior to the incident, ruling out the possibility of a random act of violence. Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, also identified Jackson-Small as her boyfriend in a GoFundMe post.

Jackson-Small was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre, Variety reported.

In a tribute shared on the GoFundMe page set up to support Smith’s family, her aunt described her as a gifted performer with immense promise. “Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer,” she wrote, adding that Smith’s time as Young Nala on Broadway reflected “the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world.”

The fundraising page has set a target of USD 55,000 to assist Smith’s parents during the difficult period.

According to a statement from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan, investigators have reiterated that Smith and Jackson-Small were known to each other before the incident.

Imani Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, her aunt, and two younger siblings.

Internet reacts to Imani Smith's death As news of her death surfaced, netizens expressed shock and grief.

A user wrote, “This is so awful. Femicide feels like it’s at an all time high right now.”

Another user wrote, “Such a heartbreaking loss… RIP Imani Dia Smith.”