IMDb’s 2025 most popular list out: Saiyaara is No. 1 film, Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood is No. 1 show

IMDb’s most-popular lists for 2025 place a spotlight on emerging talent, with Saiyaara and Aryan Khan’s debut series securing No.1 positions.

Published10 Dec 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.(X)

IMDb’s year-end ranking has pushed two newcomer-led projects to the top: Saiyaara as the most popular film of 2025, and Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular series. Both titles moved quickly through audience charts through 2025, signalling a cycle driven less by established stars and more by fresh names.

IMDb’s most popular films 2025

1. Saiyaara: Mohit Suri’s romantic drama led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda takes the No. 1 spot. The film posted 579.23 crore worldwide and 329.20 crore in India, becoming the year’s highest-grossing romantic title and the top film featuring debut leads.

2. Mahavatar Narsimha: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film ranks second. Backed by Hombale Films, it closed at 325.74 crore globally and 250.29 crore domestically across five languages.

3. Chhaava: The period action film led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna has amassed 716.91 crore domestically and 807.91 crore worldwide - one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

4. Kantara: Chapter 1 - Rishab Shetty’s prequel lands at No. 4. Domestic earnings touched 622.04 crore, with worldwide totals reaching 851.89 crore.

5. Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s crime thriller featuring Rajinikanth sits at No. 5, recording 285.01 crore in India and 518 crore worldwide.

6. Dragon: Ashwath Marimuthu’s Tamil coming-of-age comedy takes the sixth spot.

7. Sitaare Zameen Par: RS Prasanna’s sports dramedy featuring Aamir Khan ranks seventh.

8. Deva: Rosshan Andrrews’ cop drama starring Shahid Kapoor takes No. 8.

9. Raid 2: Raj Kumar Gupta’s crime thriller with Ajay Devgn has been placed at the ninth position.

10. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: Dominic Arun’s Malayalam superhero film completes the top ten.

IMDB’s most popular series 2025

1. The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s directorial debut leads IMDb’s series list for 2025.

2. Black Warrant: Vikramaditya Motwane’s prison drama follows at No. 2.

3. Pataal Lok: Season 2: Sudip Sharma’s crime series marked the return of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.

4. Panchayat: Season 4: Prime Video India title ranks fourth.

5. Mandala Murders: YRF’s thriller series sits at the No. 5 spot.

6. Khauf: Smita Sharma’s supernatural show features Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla among others.

7. Special Ops: Season 2: Neeraj Pandey’s spy series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead.

8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Also by Pandey, this series is placed at the eighth position.

9. The Family Man: Season 3: Starring Manoj Bajpai, the Amazon Prime Video original series sits at No. 9.

10. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter: Rohan Sippy’s courtroom drama, starring Pankaj Tripathi, ranks No. 10 on the list.

IMDb’s list reveals a shift: newcomers driving momentum, major franchises holding steady, and streaming titles expanding their reach.

FAQs

What is IMDb’s No.1 film of 2025?

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Which show topped IMDb’s 2025 most-popular series list?

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Why are newcomers highlighted on the 2025 list?

Both the top film and the top series are driven by first-time leads and debut creators, marking a notable shift in audience interest.

