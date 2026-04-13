Immortal Asha Bhosle: From the legacy of Mangeshkar family to marriage with RD Burman, know her family tree

Immortal Asha Bhosle: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle left for her heavenly abode on Sunday after multiple organ failure. The 92-year-old is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her grandchildren. As her last rites are set to begin at Shivaji Park at 4 pm, let's take a look at her family tree. From being one of the most popular daughters of the Mangeshkar family to marrying iconic RD Burman, here's everything you need to know about Bhosle's family.

Meet Asha Bhosle's family Born as Ashalata Dinanath Mangeshkar in the small hamlet of Goar in Sangli, Asha Bhosle began working at a young age after her father's death. Reportedly, she called herself "an accident singer" who had learned by listening to her father, his disciples, and her elder sister sing.

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The Mangeshkar family Asha Bhosle was the daughter of noted classical singer and theatre personality Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She was heavily inspired by her sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar's equally accomplished siblings were Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The Mangeshkars are known for their immense contribution in Indian music, with each carving a distinct niche for themselves in the industry.

Asha Bhosle and Ganpatrao Bhosle At the age of 16, Asha Bhosle married her 31-year-old personal secretary, Ganpatrao Bhosle, against her family's will. Asha Bhosle’s family, particularly Lata Mangeshkar, cut ties after she eloped with Bhosle.

Reports claim that Asha Bhosle faced abuse from her in-laws and husband during the marriage.

Asha Bhosle and Ganpatrao Bhosle welcomed their firstborn, Hemant Bhosle, in 1949. In a chat with Doordarshan Kolkata in 1993, Asha Bhosle said, "I would have to leave my one-month-old behind so I could go and sing and earn money. In those struggle days, sometimes I would get a song, sometimes I would not. I would wake at 5 am for riyaaz. Apart from all this, I had to do all the household chores as well."

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She had her daughter Varsha Bhosle in 1956.

However, her marriage came to an end in 1960. She was asked to leave her husband’s house while she was expecting her youngest son, Anand Bhosle.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle and RD Burman: All about their fairytale romance

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman After parting ways with Ganpatrao Bhosle, Asha Bhosle gave love a second chance. She met composer RD Burman at a recording studio, and the rest is history.

The iconic duo became one of the most celebrated creative partnerships in Indian music history. Reportedly, they got married in the 1980s.

Asha Bhosle has at least two known grandchildren, including son Anand Bhosle's daughter Zanai Bhosle.

Check Asha Bhosle's family tree here:

Asha Bhosle's family tree. (AI representation)

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle's final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours. It is scheduled to take place at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Previously, the family urged fans not to gather at Shivaji Park to avoid overcrowding.

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Her son, Anand, had said that people can pay their last respects to her at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived.