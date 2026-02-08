Imran Khan breaks silence on mental health struggles in marriage with Avantika: ‘Ending my marriage allowed me to heal'

Imran Khan explained, "In this context, I understood that it's not happening that way, it is not working that way and in order for myself to be the healthiest, best version of myself, I have to remove myself from this relationship. I don't blame anyone for this. I've not been in the media. I've been out of public sight and in the absence of me actually being there and speaking, rumours, gossip, all of this stuff kind of speculation just goes about, so things get muddled and conflated. Within that, I think a lot of people took my divorce to be the thing that was impactful for me and that I was impacted by by the separation that triggered a mental health crisis. The truth is far from it. I was, in fact, in the worst years of it during the last couple of years of my marriage. It is my making the choice to end my marriage that was the turning point in my personal mental health journey, which allowed me to actually heal and get better. It is because we were not we were not in sync. We were not able to support each other being the best version of ourselves."