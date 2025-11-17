Imran Khan to make Bollywood come with Break Ke Baad sequel? Here's what we know

Actor Imran Khan left fans excited when he confirmed plans for his Bollywood comeback. Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, did not share much about his comeback film until now. Talking about it, he recently shared that it would be with his Break Ke Baad director, Danish Aslam.

Break Ke Baad also starred Deepika Padukone. Released in 2010, it was a romantic comedy.

Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in Break Ke Baad sequel? So does that mean Khan's comeback film is going to be a sequel to his 2010 film? While the actor did not comment on it, he shared that the film is a “personal project.”

About his comeback film, Imran Khan told Hindustan Times, “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with dear friends. The shoot is complete and it's in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date."

Bhumi Pednekar, Gurfateh Pirzada in Imran Khan's comeback film The film will star Bhumi Pednekar instead of Deepika Padukone this time.

“It was a co creative decision, we all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film, we were pretty upfront about it. She brought a good vibe to the set and it was the same with Gurfateh (Pirzada) Infact this is the happiest set I've ever been on,” he added about the film cast.

Imran Khan's last film Imran Khan's last release was Katti Batti. Co-starring Kangana Ranaut, the film was released in 2015.

He stayed away from the limelight for a long time. However, he hit headlines with the news of his divorce.

Imran Khan was married to Avantika Malik, whom he divorced in 2019. They parted ways after eight years of marriage and had been together for over 17 years. They have a daughter.