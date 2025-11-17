Subscribe

Imran Khan to make Bollywood come with Break Ke Baad sequel? Here's what we know

Imran Khan was last in the 2015 film, Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Sneha Biswas
Published17 Nov 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Imran Khan with Deepika Padukone in Break Ke Baad.
Imran Khan with Deepika Padukone in Break Ke Baad.

Actor Imran Khan left fans excited when he confirmed plans for his Bollywood comeback. Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, did not share much about his comeback film until now. Talking about it, he recently shared that it would be with his Break Ke Baad director, Danish Aslam.

Advertisement

Break Ke Baad also starred Deepika Padukone. Released in 2010, it was a romantic comedy.

Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in Break Ke Baad sequel?

So does that mean Khan's comeback film is going to be a sequel to his 2010 film? While the actor did not comment on it, he shared that the film is a “personal project.”

About his comeback film, Imran Khan told Hindustan Times, “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with dear friends. The shoot is complete and it's in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date."

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar, Gurfateh Pirzada in Imran Khan's comeback film

The film will star Bhumi Pednekar instead of Deepika Padukone this time.

“It was a co creative decision, we all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film, we were pretty upfront about it. She brought a good vibe to the set and it was the same with Gurfateh (Pirzada) Infact this is the happiest set I've ever been on,” he added about the film cast.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar launches water brand for ₹200 to make it ‘accessible to people'

Imran Khan's last film

Imran Khan's last release was Katti Batti. Co-starring Kangana Ranaut, the film was released in 2015.

He stayed away from the limelight for a long time. However, he hit headlines with the news of his divorce.

Advertisement

Imran Khan was married to Avantika Malik, whom he divorced in 2019. They parted ways after eight years of marriage and had been together for over 17 years. They have a daughter.

Last year, the actor confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington.

 
 
EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentImran Khan to make Bollywood come with Break Ke Baad sequel? Here's what we know
Read Next Story