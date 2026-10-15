Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court against ‘leave India’ notice over participation in anti-CEC protest in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Imran Khan will be moving the Bombay High Court, challenging the notice issued to him by to leave the country by October 28, reported Bar and Bench on Thursday. The noticed served to the actor was issued by Mumbai Police for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act as he participated in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
According to the website, the matter will be moved for an urgent hearing once plea is officially filed by Imran Khan. It is expected to be heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait.
Advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik from MZM Legal LLP are representing Khan in this case.
According to PTI, Imran Khan, a US national, is expected to file the petition by Friday or Monday.
Reportedly the plea mentions that no provision of the law or any rule prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders from participating in public demonstrations or protests.
The petition described the Mumbai police notice, asking the 43-year-old actor to leave India by October 28, as "drastic".
On October 10, actor Imran Khan participated in a protest in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll irregularities.
Khan was among the many protestors who were detained by Mumbai Police on the same day.
"Apparently I’m going for a drive," the actor wrote on his Instagram as he posted a picture of himself from a police van.
Later, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint against Imran Khan at the Gamdevi police station. According to Bar and Bench, Somaiya alleged that Khan, who is a United States citizen, breached the Foreigners Act as he participated in the protest.
Reportedly, the complaint was passed to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), after which an expulsion notice was served to the actor.
Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan who made his Bollywood debut as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).
He starred in several hits, such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and starred in films like I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), and Delhi Belly (2011).
Khan recently made his Bollywood comeback with Vir Das' Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.