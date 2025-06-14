Imtiaz Ali announces new film with Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): After 'Amar Singh Chamkila', filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Diljit Dosanjh have now reunited for a new film, which will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

As per a press note, the project will go on floors in August 2025 and hit the theatres on Baisakhi 2026.

A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil have also come on board to enhance the film's musical aspect in collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

Expressing excitement about the yet-to-be-titled film, Imtiaz Ali quoted legendary poet Momin Khan Momin's couplet, "Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota' ('You are with me, however, When there is no one else') "

Further, Imtiaz said, "Momin Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you."

Sharvari is also quite excited to work on Imtiaz Ali's film.

In an Instagram post, she expressed, "What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday! Best birthday ever! @imtiazaliofficial sir, I have manifested to be directed by you ever since I've dreamt to be an actor.. This will be the most amazing learning experience for me.. It is an honour to be a part of your vision... Thank you for choosing me.. It feels so special to be a part of this dream team @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @vedangrainaEeeeppp!!! So excited for this new journey."