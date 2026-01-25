Subscribe

In just 3 days, Border 2 all set to become 2nd biggest movie in Sunny Deol’s Bollywood career | Box office collections

Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film. The movie minted 686 crore worldwide. No other Sunny Deol movie stands even close to Gadar 2. But, Border 2 is likely to emerge as a winner among the rest.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Jan 2026, 12:33 PM IST
AI Quick Read

Sunny Deol remains one of the most bankable action stars in Hindi cinema. Patriotic dramas and mass entertainers lead the way. Border 2 has taken just 2 days to enter the list of Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing movies.

Interestingly, except for Gadar 2, none of Sunny Deol’s films have entered the 100-crore club in India net collections so far. Gadar 2 stands far ahead of all his other films.

It had a massive Hindi net collection of 525.7 crore. The film became a historic blockbuster and re-established Sunny Deol as a dominant force at the box office. It minted 686 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

In second place is Jaat, which earned 88.72 crore. The worldwide box office collection, however, stood at 118.36 crore.

It is followed by the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which collected 76.65 crore net. The India-Pakistan romance drama remains one of the most iconic films of his career, with a worldwide box office collection of 132.60 crore.

Comedy franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana appears twice on the list. The first part earned 55.12 crore while the sequel collected 33.97 crore. The original Border earned 39.3 crore.

Other notable films include Singh Saab The Great with 26.44 crore, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy at 26.05 crore and Indian with 24.09 crore.

Here comes Border 2. The multi-starrer movie has taken the 4th spot with 65.5 crore in just 48 hours, according to Sacnilk.

However, according to Bollywood Hungama, the number is higher. In two days, the movie has collected 72.69 crore, the publication says, with 32.10 crore on Day 1 and 40.59 crore on Day 2.

With 86.54 crore gross in India and 13.74 crore in the international market, the movie has already touched 100.28 crore, according to the publication.

If the trend continues, Border 2 is expected to become Sunny Deol’s 2nd highest-grossing movie on Day 3 itself. Then, it will have a long way to go before becoming the top movie of his career.

On Google, the interest in “Border 2” was high during its release (23-24 January):

Varun Dhawan’s career

Varun Dhawan, on the contrary, has delivered much bigger movies in his Bollywood career.

At the top of his list is Dilwale, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The movie earned 148.42 crore in Hindi net collection.

Close behind is Judwaa 2, a successful comedy entertainer that collected 138.55 crore net in India. Romantic drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania follows with 117.89 crore. Dance film ABCD 2 earned 106.12 crore.

Mid-range hits include JugJugg Jeeyo at 85.41 crore and period drama Kalank, which collected 84.6 crore. Sui Dhaaga - Made in India earned 79.07 crore. The popular Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected 76.81 crore.

Other notable films are Street Dancer 3D with 73.97 crore and his debut film Student of the Year, which earned 70 crore. In net collections in India, Border 2 is not among the Top 10 films in his career yet.

Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing Bollywood movie so far is Good Newwz ( 205.09 crore). The comedy is followed by Crew ( 81.95 crore). Border 2 is his third-highest-grossing film in his Bollywood career.

Diljit Dosanjh faced major controversy over his role in the war film. The issue erupted after the trailer of his Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3, showed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

It was soon after the Pahalgam terror attack. Then, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, which Hania called "cowardly". The Pakistani actress called it "Hindutva extremism" by the Indian military.

The backlash grew because Border 2 celebrates the Indian Army. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded Diljit’s removal and issued a non-cooperation notice.

However, the ban was lifted only for Border 2 as most of the film had already been shot. Diljit retained his role, inspired by Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Nevertheless, he was not a part of the film’s major promotions.

 
 
