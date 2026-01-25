In just 3 days, Border 2 all set to become 2nd biggest movie in Sunny Deol’s Bollywood career | Box office collections

Sunny Deol remains one of the most bankable action stars in Hindi cinema. Patriotic dramas and mass entertainers lead the way. Border 2 has taken just 2 days to enter the list of Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing movies.

Interestingly, except for Gadar 2, none of Sunny Deol’s films have entered the ₹100-crore club in India net collections so far. Gadar 2 stands far ahead of all his other films.

It had a massive Hindi net collection of ₹525.7 crore. The film became a historic blockbuster and re-established Sunny Deol as a dominant force at the box office. It minted ₹686 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

In second place is Jaat, which earned ₹88.72 crore. The worldwide box office collection, however, stood at ₹118.36 crore.

It is followed by the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which collected ₹76.65 crore net. The India-Pakistan romance drama remains one of the most iconic films of his career, with a worldwide box office collection of ₹132.60 crore.

Comedy franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana appears twice on the list. The first part earned ₹55.12 crore while the sequel collected ₹33.97 crore. The original Border earned ₹39.3 crore.

Other notable films include Singh Saab The Great with ₹26.44 crore, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy at ₹26.05 crore and Indian with ₹24.09 crore.

Here comes Border 2. The multi-starrer movie has taken the 4th spot with ₹65.5 crore in just 48 hours, according to Sacnilk.

However, according to Bollywood Hungama, the number is higher. In two days, the movie has collected ₹72.69 crore, the publication says, with ₹32.10 crore on Day 1 and ₹40.59 crore on Day 2.

With ₹86.54 crore gross in India and ₹13.74 crore in the international market, the movie has already touched ₹100.28 crore, according to the publication.

If the trend continues, Border 2 is expected to become Sunny Deol’s 2nd highest-grossing movie on Day 3 itself. Then, it will have a long way to go before becoming the top movie of his career.

On Google, the interest in “Border 2” was high during its release (23-24 January):

Varun Dhawan’s career Varun Dhawan, on the contrary, has delivered much bigger movies in his Bollywood career.

At the top of his list is Dilwale, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The movie earned ₹148.42 crore in Hindi net collection.

Close behind is Judwaa 2, a successful comedy entertainer that collected ₹138.55 crore net in India. Romantic drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania follows with ₹117.89 crore. Dance film ABCD 2 earned ₹106.12 crore.

Mid-range hits include JugJugg Jeeyo at ₹85.41 crore and period drama Kalank, which collected ₹84.6 crore. Sui Dhaaga - Made in India earned ₹79.07 crore. The popular Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected ₹76.81 crore.

Other notable films are Street Dancer 3D with ₹73.97 crore and his debut film Student of the Year, which earned ₹70 crore. In net collections in India, Border 2 is not among the Top 10 films in his career yet.

Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing Bollywood movie so far is Good Newwz ( ₹205.09 crore). The comedy is followed by Crew ( ₹81.95 crore). Border 2 is his third-highest-grossing film in his Bollywood career.

Diljit Dosanjh faced major controversy over his role in the war film. The issue erupted after the trailer of his Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3, showed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Also Read | Battle Of Galwan: Salman reunites with Himesh for Maatrubhumi song

It was soon after the Pahalgam terror attack. Then, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, which Hania called "cowardly". The Pakistani actress called it "Hindutva extremism" by the Indian military.

The backlash grew because Border 2 celebrates the Indian Army. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded Diljit’s removal and issued a non-cooperation notice.