In Pics: Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan marries Jodhpur businessman Waseem Nawab

Actor Saba Khan, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 12, has tied the knot with Jodhpur-based businessman Waseem Nawab in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, held in Rajasthan, was a close-knit affair attended by family and close friends.

Saba shared pictures from her big day on Instagram along with an emotional note, writing, “Alhamdulillah, some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba.”

In the wedding pictures, Saba looked radiant in a traditional red bridal outfit, while Waseem opted for a golden sherwani paired with a maroon turban. The couple was all smiles as they signed their wedding papers and posed for photographs. Another picture showed Saba joyfully dancing with her relatives.

According to a report by India Today, Waseem belongs to a Nawab family in Jodhpur. The celebrations were attended by Saba’s sister, Somi Khan, who had earlier this year married Adil Khan. Adil, who was also present at the wedding, was previously married to actor Rakhi Sawant.

Commenting on her pictures, Somi Khan wrote, “My beautiful bride. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always and Jiju, welcome officially to the family. You both look made for each other.”

Fans showered the couple with love and blessings on social media. One user commented, “Masha Allah! May Allah always keep you both blessed and happy.” Another wrote, “My dearest wish you a blissful life. Heartiest congratulations to you both.”