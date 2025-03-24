In pics: Check out how Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates her Birthday Weekend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Singer Dhvani Bhanushali turned a year older, has celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. She shared a glimpse of it with her Insta family.

On Monday, Dhvani posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday weekend spent well."

In the album, she can be seen celebrating her special day with her family and nature.

In one of the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen making a Korean heart with the backdrop of the statue of Buddha.

Fans reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Dhvani, best known for her tracks 'Vaaste' and 'Ishare Tere', has also explored the field of acting with her debut film 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam'.

Set against the backdrop of a wedding, the film introduced Dhvani and Aashim Gulati as a runaway bride and wedding crasher.

Supporting the fresh leads is a stellar ensemble cast featuring industry veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and penned by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame and Rishi Virmani, this film promised to be an engaging concoction of humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability.

