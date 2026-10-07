Income Tax raids at Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra's office: Who is he? Producer with ₹16,000 crore net worth

On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department reportedly searched at filmmaker Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Ltd's office in Mumbai. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the operations began in the morning.

IT search at Ramayana producer's office Reportedly, more searches are also being conducted at locations of those who are linked to the company.

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While no official statement has been released by Prime Focus, it is reported that the searches took place in connection with foreign remittances. Clarity on the nature of these alleged transactions is not revealed.

However, the company has reportedly confirmed the raid at their offices.

About Prime Focus Prime Focus is a Mumbai-based media and entertainment company. It deals with visual effects, animation and post-production-related work.

Who is Namit Malhotra Namit Malhotra is an entrepreneur, film producer, and global visual effects executive. He is best known as the CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation company British VFX giant Double Negative (DNEG). He has stayed in the news in the last few years for backing the much-awaited big-scale film, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

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Malhotra is also the founder of Prime Focus Limited, which he started in his father's garage in 1997. Over the years, he scaled the company, merging Prime Focus World with DNEG in 2014, under which he helmed the visual effects for major global hits and Oscar-winning films such as Inception, Interstellar, Blade Runner 2049, Tenet, and the Dune series.

Apart from VFX and animation teams, Malhotra has expanded into film production under Prime Focus Studios. He has been involved in high-profile domestic and international projects, such as The Garfield Movie and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Namit Malhotra comes from a filmy background. He is the eldest son of film producer Naresh Malhotra, who is best known for films like Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979), Shahenshah (1988) and Sahari Bagha (1985). This also makes him the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, who worked on Jhansi Ki Rani, one of India’s first colour films.

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Namit Malhotra is also among the newcomers on the Hurun India Rich List 2026. Malhotra and his family took the 232nd spot on the global list with an estimated net worth of ₹16,000 crore.

His upcoming film Ramayana is currently only days away from release. The two-part film will be releasing on Diwali 2026. The second chapter is scheduled to release next year on Diwali as well.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.