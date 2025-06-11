'Incredibles 3' to be directed by 'Elemental’s Peter Sohn, Brad Bird set to write and produce the sequel

The Incredibles franchise is officially moving forward with a third film — and this time, there’s a new director at the helm.

Peter Sohn, known for ‘Elemental’ and ‘The Good Dinosaur’, has been chosen to direct ‘Incredibles 3’, with original creator Brad Bird returning to write the screenplay and produce the film.

Bird, who directed and wrote the first two blockbuster films, will co-produce the third instalment alongside Dana Murray, who previously worked on ‘Soul’. While Bird won’t be directing this time, he remains closely involved in shaping the story.

Peter Sohn is no stranger to Pixar or the Incredibles universe. A long-time Pixar veteran, he has voiced characters in ‘Ratatouille’, ‘Monsters University’ and ‘Lightyear’, and worked on both Incredibles films. Sohn was mentored by Bird early in his career and is widely respected for his storytelling and animation work.

Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter and Bird personally selected Sohn to carry the franchise forward. His most recent film, ‘Elemental’, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

About The Incredibles The Incredibles films follow the Parr family — Bob (Mr. Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl), and their three superpowered children Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack — as they juggle suburban life with saving the world. Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Frozone, Mr. Incredible’s longtime friend and fellow superhero.