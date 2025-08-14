Independence Day 2025: 10 Bollywood Patriotic songs to celebrate the spirit of freedom

Independence Day 2025: As India gears up to mark its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, the nation’s streets, schools, and homes will come alive with parades, cultural events, and celebrations. And no celebration of freedom feels complete without music-- a constant companion in India’s journey of patriotism on screen.
Over the decades, Bollywood has given us timeless tracks that capture the essence of sacrifice, pride, and love for the motherland. From soul-stirring classics to high-energy anthems, these songs continue to unite generations every August 15.
Whether you’re watching the flag hoisting or hosting a gathering at home, these Bollywood gems will add the perfect soundtrack to your Independence Day celebrations.
